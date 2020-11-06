Apple Leisure Group: invest in Dominican Republic hotels

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic continues to be a very viable option to investing in both existing hotels and expansions, with product improvements and the construction of new properties.

Apple Leisure Group (ALG) executive president Alex Zozaya said that as an investor he continues to trust the Dominican Republic.

He said that as a group they have 11 hotels in the Dominican Republic, of which eight have already opened, while three others are planned to open this year.

“We will open in the next 30 days to be complete and by the beginning of December to be with the entire portfolio, but here it’s not a reopening of a hotel that was closed, that is why we said that it is an opening because almost an additional US$40 million was invested for this product.”

“I believe that the spirit of the people to invest; the issue is the capacity. This crisis has also been an economic crisis.”