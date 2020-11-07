Fuels go down in price

Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) maintains its price at RD$113.50

Santo Domingo

For the week of November 7 to 13, all fuels will decrease in price, registering decreases of up to RD$3.00 in the case of gasoline, according to the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and Mipymes (MICM).

Premium gasoline will be sold at RD$200.40 per gallon, and regular gasoline will be sold at RD$190.20.

Regular gasoline will cost RD$146.50, for a reduction of RD$2.00, and the optimum will sell for RD$156.70, for a reduction of RD$1.00.

The gallon of avtur will sell for RD$107.00, for a reduction of RD$1.40, and kerosene will cost RD$130.40, decreasing by RD$1.30 concerning the previous week.

Fuel oil #6 will be sold for RD$ 96.30, a decrease of RD$3.70 per gallon; 1%S oil will be sold for RD$3.00, to be sold at RD$106.50.

Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) maintains its price at RD$113.50, as does natural gas, which will be sold at RD$28.97 per cubic meter.