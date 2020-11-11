Dominican-Puerto Rico Ferry resumes service

Santo Domingo.- Starting today the return of cruise ships to Dominican ports began with the arrival of the Ferries del Caribe line, which plies the waters between Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

Dominican Port Authority director, Jean Luis Rodríguez, said it’s expected that as of 2021 the country will begin to receive other cruises, although this will also depend on the lines and tourists.

“This is an issue that does not depend directly on the country. They can arrive tomorrow if they wish. It is a matter directly from the cruise lines, but we are hopeful that at the beginning of January or February we will be able to receive the first cruise ship tourists,” Rodríguez said at the inaugural of the expansion of the DP World Caucedo Port.