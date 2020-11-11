Foreign Minister to tout US-Dominican investments

Santo Domingo.- Foreign Minister, Roberto Álvarez, will be the guest speaker at Amchamdr Encounters organized by the American Chamber of Commerce of the Dominican Republic (Amchamdr).

He will speak about “The Framework for Cooperation between the DR and the US within the América Crece program.”

Álvarez’s speech at the virtual event will be Thursday, November 12 at 4pm through a virtual platform. The event will cost RD$500 for Amchamdr members and RD$700 for non-members.

In mid-October, president Luis Abinader Corona, and United States Finance Corporation for International Development (DFC), executive director Adam Boehler, signed a MOU to collaborate in the mobilization of investments in energy, tourism and other infrastructure projects that will strengthen the main industries, create jobs and bolster the local economy.