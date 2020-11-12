Dominican Republic’s biggest telecom announces new investments

Santo Domingo.- Claro Dominicana telecom yesterday announced that it will carry out new investments in the Dominican Republic over the next three years, according to Daniel Hajj Aboumrad, CEO of América Móvil, during the ceremony celebrating the 90 years of operations of the company in the country.

Investments will include, among other projects, the growth of its Data Centers, greater mobile coverage, an aggressive program of fixed Internet via fiber optics to homes, due to the new need for teleworking and tele-education, and the deployment of the 5G network as one of the first countries in the region to offer it, to respond to the demands of the new normal.

Hajj Aboumrad highlighted that the investments of the corporation, the second largest operator in the world, after China and India, are focused on expanding the coverage and capacity of all its operations, with the aim of improving the customer experience in terms of speed and quality.