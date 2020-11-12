Top official says passenger, cargo and charter flights soar

Santo Domingo.- Civil Aviation Board (JAC) President José E. Marte Piantini, said that a good moment is coming in the relaunch of air operations in the country, given the increase in requests for approval of passenger and cargo charter flights.

“For this month there is a rebound of more than double and up to triple the number of flights in relation to previous months: in the case of July we approved 430 operations, in August 308 operations, in September we authorized about 541 and this month we are authorizing some 1,345, that is, more than the total for the previous three months, which were 1,279 altogether,” said Marte Piantini.

In a statement, the official said that the applications that are being approved are those that correspond to the first days of November, “for which an even greater increase in requirements is projected as the second part of this month progresses. and the rest of the Christmas season.”