Decree: Cocoa cultivation and export declared to be of high national interest

Today, President Luis Abinader issued Decree 641-20, which declares the cultivation and export of cocoa of high national interest to enhance its transcendent social, economic, and environmental contributions to the country.

This provision seeks to maintain the sustainable development of the Dominican Republic and achieve the objectives established in the National Development Strategy 2030.

It instructs the National Cocoa Commission to prepare and present to the Executive Power, within 60 days after the issuance of this decree, a medium-term action plan to promote the expansion of cocoa production and export in conditions of competitiveness and sustainability.