Increases in the price of all fuels, except Natural Gas

Santo Domingo, DR

For the week of November 14 to 20, the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and MSMEs (MICM) ordered increases in all fuel prices, except Natural Gas. Premium gasoline will sell for RD $ 202.40 per gallon, up RD $ 2.00 per gallon, while regular gasoline will sell for RD $ 192.70 per gallon to increase RD $ 2.50 per gallon.

Meanwhile, regular diesel will be sold at RD $ 149.60 per gallon, increasing RD $ 3.10 per gallon, and optimal diesel will be offered at RD $ 160.00 per gallon with an increase of RD $ 3.30 per gallon.

Avtur rose RD $ 4.30 per gallon, sold RD $ 111.30 per gallon, while kerosene will be sold at $ 135.30 per gallon RD, RD increasing $ 4.90 per gallon.

Fuel Oil # 6 will sell for RD $ 99.40 per gallon, showing an increase of $ 3.10 per gallon RD. Fuel oil 1% S will sell for RD $ 111.50 per gallon, increasing RD $ 5.00 per gallon.

Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) will sell RD $ 116.00 per gallon, up RD $ 2.50 per gallon. Natural Gas will be offered at RD $ 28.97 per cubic meter, maintaining its price.

The average exchange rate is RD $ 58.47, according to a survey carried out by the Central Bank.