Gov. investments must be territorialized

Santo Domingo.- The Economy Ministry (MEPyD) promotes actions so that the planning of public investment projects is formulated in the territory, aimed at satisfying the needs of the population.

The information was offered by Economy Ministry Public Investment director, Martín Francos, who considered that planning in the Dominican Republic is among its challenges that most impacts the territory.

Francos is an economist specialized in applied macroeconomics and financial economics, with wide experience in the area of public finance.

His career serves as the basis for facing the challenges posed by the General Directorate of Public Investment, where public investment projects prepared by non-financial public sector institutions are approved and included in the National Budget.