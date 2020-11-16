Nine new free zones; 1,800 direct jobs, US$17.1M income

Santo Domingo.- The Industry and Commerce Ministry on Fri. said the National Export Free Zones Council (CNZFE), in an ordinary session held November 12, approved the corresponding permits for the installation and operation of nine free zone companies that will generate about 1,800 direct jobs.

Minister and CNZFE president, Víctor Bisonó, said the new companies will be investing RD$1.6 billion in the country and will generate foreign exchange of US$17.1 million.

“Industrialization in the country will be a reality and we see how national and foreign investors trust the Dominican Republic to establish their businesses,” said Bisonó.