Santo Domingo.- The period to renew the Vehicle Traffic Tag (label) begins today, which will run until January 29.

For vehicles manufactured up to and including 2015, the cost is RD$1,500. For vehicles from 2016 onwards it is RD$3,000.

For renewal, 31 financial entities distributed nationwide will be available, which have 653 branches and / or agencies and 1,499 windows, respectively.

It can also be renewed through the website dgii.gov.do (until Friday, January 15