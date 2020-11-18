Customs’ Christmas tax break for visiting Dominicans: US$3,000

Santo Domingo.- The Directorate of Customs (DGA) on Wed. announced that the exemption of all taxes (Christmas grace) on gifts that Dominicans bring to their relatives and friends starting December 1 will reach US$3,000.

The exemption is until January 7 and is established in Law 9-96, of 1996, said custom director Eduardo Sanz Lovatón.

Thousands of Dominicans arrive in the country, starting in the last days of November, to spend the holydays.