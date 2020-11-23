Dominican free zones operate at 90%+ capacity

Santo Domingo.- Free zones in the Dominican Republic operate above 90% capacity and increased exports 9.8% in September, according to Central Banker, Héctor Valdez Albizu.

A meeting of the Central American Monetary Council with presidents of central banks of the region and representatives of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) analyzed how the central banks of the region have generally adopted monetary and financial easing measures in order to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on the productive sectors and households.

“The monetary stimulus plan implemented in the Dominican Republic was highlighted, which amounts to more than 4% of GDP, which has allowed to reduce the active interest rate of commercial banks by more than 300 base points and boost credit in national currency, which reached an expansion of around 10% year-on-year, the highest growth rate in the region,” the Central Bank said in a statement.