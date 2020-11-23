UA$40M AstraZeneca vaccines arrive Feb.: official

Santo Domingo.- Public Health Minister, Plutarco Arias, on Mon. said the vaccines that the Government has contracted with the pharmaceutical AstraZeneca, in conjunction with Oxford University, will begin to arrive in the country in February, but will surely be in March when doses will begin to be applied.

The Dominican Republic contracted 10 million doses for US$40 million, already approved last week by the Chamber of Deputies.

Interviewed by El Día, Arias said they have all the procedures ready and await only the delivery date.

“We have all the procedures with the three groups that are going to produce vaccines. In that sense, that is already assured. The other most important part for us is the delivery time, as you already know there are many countries and they will deliver by part, by percentage. Possibly we will have vaccines available in February, but we will most certainly be administering it in March,” said the official.