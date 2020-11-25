Dominican leader wants talks over tax refform

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader on Wed. said that he asked the Economic and Social Center (CES) to hold talk over the Fiscal Pact to identify where they are going to get resources.

“This Fiscal Pact must have first: what are we going to spend on, how are we going to spend it and, then, after the tax part, where are we going to get those resources as well,” he said.

Abinader said the objective is to seek an organized consensus that must be carried out within the CES. “I asked them because it must be approved by the middle of next year and to be able to submit it for the 2022 budget.”

He said the tax reform must also be in keeping with the objective of which areas of economic activity to promote and stressed that the objective of this Government is to promote employment.