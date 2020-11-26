Big business cites mining’s importance for the Dominican economy

Santo Domingo.- National Business Council (Conep) president Pedro Brache, recognized the importance of mining for the development of the Dominican Republic.

“Just at a time when we are exploring formulas that allow us to reactivate our economy and achieve the sustainability of our development, we must prioritize support for responsible mining in our country,” Brache said.

He highlighted the participation that mining activity has had in recent years in attracting foreign investment, exports, job creation, national purchases and contributions through taxes.

He added that the potential for performance in all these indicators is even greater, promoting public policies that benefit said sector.