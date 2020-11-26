Dominican Gov. says it will modernize 4 ports

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Port Authority (Apordom) Director Jean Luis Rodríguez, intends to start the recovery of the fishing piers, as well as restructure and modernize the ports of San Pedro de Macorís, Manzanillo, Pedernales and Haina, as well as the entire process of technological transformation in the country’s harbors.

“This will represent a transformation for these communities, their people and without a doubt, of great value for the country with the interest of continuing to attract more investors and tourists to our ports,” he said on Wednesday.

Rodríguez noted Apordom’s achievements in the first three months of management, “where the recovery of port finances stands out, thanks to hard work that included the intervention of specific areas such as Human Resources, Accounting and Administration.”