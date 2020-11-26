US$43.1M to widen, improve busiest Dominican highway

Santo Domingo. – Public Works began to rehabilitate and expand the Duarte highway at a cost of RD$2.5 billion (US$43.1 million) including a road safety plan to “guarantee the integrity and tranquility of motorists and passengers.”

Speaking in La Vega (central) Public Works minister Deligne Ascención unveiled a short-term and medium-term emergency program, which includes the construction of several overpasses for pedestrians and motorcycles, widening of lanes, signaling, lighting and repaving from the Santiago exit to 9 kilometers north of the capital.

“Four pedestrian and motor bridges will be erected on the highway in those places with the highest population concentration and occurrence of accidents. Among the places that will be intervened is the Cruce de Soto and also the so-called Cruce de la Muerte.”

Public works said the Duarte highway integrates 6.7 million inhabitants by land, equivalent to 63% of the country’s population, in a 270-kilometer route, which ranges from Kilometer 9 in the National District to Montecristi (northwest).