Asonahores affirms that elimination of FASE would affect the tourism sector

Santo Domingo, DR

The national tourism sector would be affected by the lack of the Employee Solidarity Assistance Fund (FASE) that will be eliminated in early 2021, according to the president of the Association of Hotels and Tourism of the Dominican Republic (Asonahores), Paola Rainieri.

According to the hoteliers representative, the industry “without chimneys” has been one of the most affected by the crisis generated by COVID-19, assessing that FASE was generous support to the sector. Rainieri regretted that the industry would be affected for a long time even though it is gradually recovering. However, it will be a slow process due to the current world situation. He revealed that the tourism entrepreneurs held a meeting with the Government to see how they are helped because FASE will disappear, but another social program can be sought as an alternative.

“But that must be expected,” Rainieri said when asked by Listín Diario. He confirmed that they have already met with the Minister of Finance, Jochi Vicente, to seek solutions, keep employees within the companies, and continue growing.

“Let’s hope, let’s give time to time because things are being talked about and they are going away and properly examined,” Rainieri said.

Assistance

The Employee Solidarity Assistance Fund (FASE) has the objective of temporarily supporting workers who have been affected by the measures taken to stop the spread of COVID-19, a document from the Presidency of the Republic states.

PHASE 1contributes for workers whose companies contribute to their workers to the Social Security Treasury (TSS) and those who have closed their operations due to less economic activity due to the social distancing measures ordered to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

PHASE 2 contributes to the companies that continue to operate and maintain their current payroll without changes, explicitly manufacturing and micro, small and medium-sized companies.