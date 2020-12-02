Dominican tourism sector begins to recover

Flights increase at Punta Cana airport.

The Minister of Tourism, David Collado, indicated that tourists’ arrival would have increased by 150% during November compared to the previous month.

“In October we had a growth of 50%, and in the East, the growth was 100%, and now in November we are already projecting a growth, if we compare it with September, of almost 150%,” he said.

In the monthly report published by the Central Bank of the Dominican Republic (BCRD), it is highlighted that since the reopening of the international airports in July, the arrival of passengers shows a trend towards recovery.

In effect, the report indicates, the non-resident foreigners that visited the country in October represented 24.1% of the total of the same month last year, higher than the proportions of 11.5%, 12.6%, and 18.7% registered in July, August, and September concerning the same reference months of 2019, which constitutes a sign that the tourist flow is recovering.

“The recovery has already been seen little by little. The Punta Cana airport has just announced 159 flights this week. They were receiving three daily flights and rose to 22 daily flights,” said the official.

He assures that the most crucial thing of this is to continue working with the Tourism Cabinet, respecting the sanitary protocols.