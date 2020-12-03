Dominican Gov. helps users of credit cards and loans

Santo Domingo.- Users of credit cards and loans in the Dominican Republic financial system have in the Banks Superintendence an entity willing to keep doors open, where they find answers to their questions about the cost of financing in the time established by the entities of financial intermediation to pay the amount of consumption to the cut, among other concerns.

Banks Superintendent Alejandro Fernández on Wed. said in financial terms the correct cost mechanism applied by banks when paying for savings as well as the one they apply when they charge for an amount owed when consuming goods or services with a plastic.

Fernández, quoted by Listín Diario, asked users to approach the financial institutions to which they belong so that they can refinance their commitments if they are in difficulties, since the authorities have given all the necessary flexibilities to debtors.