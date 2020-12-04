Altice to invest US$517.2M+ in the next 4 years

Santo Domingo.- The telecom Altice Dominicana on Thursday said it will invest in the country more than RD$30.0 billion (US$517.2 million) in the next four years, “to contribute to the relaunch of the national economy for the benefit of each Dominican man and woman.”

Altice founder and global president, Patrick Drahi, made the announcement during a meeting in the National Palace with the president of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, and the vice president, Raquel Peña.

Altice Dominicana CEO, Ana Figueiredo also participated in this meeting, the company indicates in a press release.

“Our confidence in the country is such that we are willing to ensure a minimum annual investment of more than seven billion pesos for the next four years, which represents a direct investment to the development of telecommunications in the country of 30 billion pesos. pesos in four years.”