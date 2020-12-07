Auto Fair Popular yields US$160.0M in loans

Santo Domingo.- The 25th edition of the Auto Fair Popular exceeded RD$9.26 billion (US$160.0 million) in loans requested, of which more than RD$4 billion had already been approved at the close of the fair, for 2,500 new vehicles.

“This achievement shows the recovery of consumption and indicates confidence in a prompt reactivation of the Dominican economy, given the weight of the automotive sector in economic activity,” the biggest bank said in a press release.

In this version, held under a hybrid, digital and face-to-face format at dealers, authorized dealers and branches of Banco Popular Dominicano, buyers maintained their purchasing preferences, “taking advantage of the most competitive financing plans, with fixed rates from 6.45% and the possibility of financing up to 90% of the value of the vehicle and paying it off in 7 years.”