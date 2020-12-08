Dominican Republic among tourism recovery leaders

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic is among the region’s countries whose tourism industry best recovers from the Covid -19 crisis, on which is projected to lose RD$3.32 billion (US$57.2 million), said tourism minister David Collado on Mon.,

He said that of all the airlines and flights reserved internationally, the country is at -43% and Mexico at -35%.

“The level of flights increased by 72%, which makes the country more attractive to the aviation sector in the last three months.”

He said recovery expectations for this month are satisfactory, since other airlines will restart operations from Germany and France, countries that will lift restrictions on their citizens from the 15th of this month.

Collado added that between November and April 84 new flight routes were approved, with more than 870,000 seats available.

As for hotel occupancy projections, the official said they will be around 50%.