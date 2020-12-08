Gov. workers get US$267.2M of year-end bonus

Santo Domingo.- The National Treasury has disbursed to Gov. workers RD$15.5 billion (US$267.2 million) until Monday, or 82.17 percent of the public payroll.

Among the institutions that have received salary number 13 or double salary, since the payment began Tuesday, figure the ministries of Defense, Education and Finance.

National treasurer, Catalino Correa said that employees of the ministries of Labor, Foreign Relations, Interior and Police, pensioners, the National Drug Council, among others, have received the money.