The country announces aggregate principal amount of tenders accepted for purchase

SANTO DOMINGO /PRNewswire/ — The Dominican Republic (the “Republic”) announced today the aggregate principal amount of each series of notes listed in the table below (collectively, the “Existing Notes” and each a “series” of Existing Notes) that has been validly tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to its previously announced offer to purchase for cash (the “Offer”) the Existing Notes from each registered holder (each, a “Holder” and, collectively, the “Holders”), subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the offer document dated December 1, 2020 (the “Offer Document”). The Offer expired as scheduled at 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on December 7, 2020. Capitalized terms not defined in this announcement have the meanings specified in the Offer Document.

The total purchase price for the principal amount of a series of Existing Notes validly tendered by a Holder and accepted by the Republic (the “Total Purchase Price”) will be an amount in cash equal to the original principal amount of such Existing Notes, multiplied by the fixed price, per each original US$1,000 principal amount of Existing Notes, indicated in the rightmost column on the table below (the “Purchase Price”), and then multiplied by the Factor, plus accrued and unpaid interest on such Existing Notes up to, but excluding, the Settlement Date (“Accrued Interest”).

The Maximum Purchase Price for all Existing Notes accepted for purchase is US$1,352,288,497.25. The Tendered Aggregate Purchase Price of the Existing Notes validly tendered is US$1,352,288,497.25. Since the Tendered Aggregate Purchase Price does not exceed the Maximum Purchase Price, all Existing Notes validly tendered pursuant to the Offer have been accepted for purchase, and, accordingly, there will be no proration.