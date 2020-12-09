These are the cell phones that will no longer run WhatsApp from January 2021

The Whatsapp application has announced that it will stop working on some mobiles from January 2021.

You should know that it will not stop working on your smartphone as long as it has a compatible operating system. If you are stuck on a system version, either because you do not want to upgrade or because your phone no longer supports updates from the manufacturer, then you will not be able to run WhatsApp. This is specified on their “Download and Install” page.

These are the minimum operating system versions to keep WhatsApp running: Android 4.0.3 and later, iPhone with iOS 9 and later phone models with operating system KaiOS 2.5.1 and later, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2.

If your device does not accept any more updates or it is impossible to update it due to technical reasons or product obsolescence, then you will have to change your smartphone. In the case of Android, you can always check for cooked ROMs to install an unofficial Android version on your device.

If your iPhone does not support iOS 9 or higher, you can not use WhatsApp and will have to update your phone.

Phones that will not be able to use WhatsApp

In this sense, in 2021, some Samsung or Apple mobiles will not run WhatsApp. Although they are not the only brands. Thus, some of the smartphones that will not be able to use WhatsApp in 2021 if they do not update their operating system are:

iPhone 4 and older models.

iPhone 4S.

iPhone 5, iPhone 5S, and iPhone 5C.

iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy S2.

Motorola Droid Razr.

LG Optimus Black.

HTC Desire