Despite sharp drop, Dominican tourists buoy Nov. numbers

Santo Domingo.- The arrival of foreign tourists to the Dominican Republic fell by 78.47% in November, compared to the same month last year; a slight recovery in the sector compared to previous months.

According to Central Bank statistics released Thursday, 101,834 foreign tourists arrived in the Caribbean country in November, compared to the 473,175 arrivals in the same month last year.

Despite the sharp drop, November was the best month for Dominican tourism since the airports reopened on July 1, and double the number of foreign travelers registered in August.

In its monthly report on tourism, the Dominican economy’s most important sector, the Central Bank said there’s evidence of “a gradual trend towards recovery in the arrival of passengers.”