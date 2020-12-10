Dominican Republic’s formal labor market continues rebound

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic’s formal labor market continues its recovery process, after being hit by the coronavirus pandemic last March, which forced employers to furlough thousands of workers and cancel elsewhere.

Last October, the Social Security Treasury (TSS) registered 2,009,779 contributing employees, a figure that, although still below that of March 2020, represents an improvement compared to the months between April and September.

At the end of March, 2,250,140 workers were listed on the TSS, a number that in May – the worst month so far this year – fell to 1,717,798: At that time 532,342 jobs were lost, a figure that has since been improving as the economy has begun to return to normal.