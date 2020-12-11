Dominican gasoline prices will rise more than two pesos per gallon

The Ministry of Industry ordered the rise of almost all fuels. The price of natural gas is maintained, and fuel oil # 6 falls

The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and Mipymes (MICM) reported that fuels would suffer a slight increase in the week of December 12-18.

Regular gasoline will be sold at 199.00 and premium gasoline at 211.50, increasing 2.60 per gallon each. In contrast, regular diesel will rise by 2.80 to 161.80 and Optimo to 173.80, rising by 2.90 pesos per gallon. Finally, liquefied gas will be dispensed at 118.80, increasing 0.90 cents per gallon. Natural gas maintains its price of 28.97 per cubic meter.

The ministerial office justified the increase by the rise of the reference crude in the United States, which had reached its highest nine months last week. However, it fell back in the previous two days with investors awaiting the new measures against the coronavirus decreed in some states.

“The average price of crude oil in the last five days had a slight increase of US$0.60 per gallon, equivalent to 1.32 % in relation to last week,” says a statement.

For the week of December 12 to 18, the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and Mipymes has established that fuels will be sold at the following prices:

Premium gasoline will be sold at RD$211.50 per gallon and RD$2.60 per gallon.

Regular gasoline will be sold at RD$199.00 per gallon and RD$2.70 per gallon.

Regular gasoline will sell for RD$161.80 per gallon and will rise to RD$2.80 per gallon.

Gasoil Óptimo will sell for RD$173.80 per gallon and will increase by RD$2.90 per gallon.

Avtur will sell for RD$123.50 per gallon and will increase by RD$3.30 per gallon.

Kerosene will sell for RD$148.50 per gallon and will increase to RD$3.10 per gallon.

Fuel oil #6 will sell for RD$108.10 per gallon down to RD$0.30 per gallon.

Fuel Oil 1%S will sell for RD$122.20 per gallon and will increase to RD$1.40 per gallon.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) will sell for RD$118.80/g: up RD$0.90 per gallon.

Natural Gas RD$28.97 per cubic meter, maintains its price.

The average exchange rate is RD$58.32, according to a survey conducted by the Central Bank.