Dominican Republic reiterates 5G tender without China

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican State is preparing to carry out in the second week of January next year a tender for the airwaves to install 5G technology, which will make the Dominican Republic the second country in Latin America who runs that kind of contest.

President, Luis Abinader, said the 5G network will represent a “great step forward” in terms of the digital network and competitiveness for the country.

“We are going to start the bidding for special companies and the terms of reference will be informed. The Indotel (Dominican Institute of Telecommunications) will have it ready for January 13,” Abinader said and reaffirmed the State’s denial for Chinese companies to participate in the process.