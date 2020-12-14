Abinader to support a tourism pummeled by pandemic

Punta Cana.- President Luis Abinader over the weekend stressed support of tourism amid the pandemic, promising that he will not leave this line of the economy in distress.

During a meeting with representatives of the value chain of the tourism sector held last Saturday at the Gran Bávaro Princess hotel, the President said the government makes great efforts to help micro, small and medium-sized companies.

Abinader also announced that to continue supporting tourism and help entrepreneurs in the sector, a financial window will be opened through the Reservas bank.

“The government will provide the necessary funds so that next year a territorial reorganization is carried out that allows the advancement of the real estate sector in the area, ensuring that hard work is being done so that the Territorial Ordering Law is approved in order to be applied,” he said.