Remittances in Nov. jump 27% to US$707.5M

Santo Domingo.- The country received US$707.5 million in remittances last November, a 27% jump in relation to the US$557.1 million that arrived in the same month of 2019, the Central Bank revealed Sunday.

Between January and November 2020, the flow of remittances to the country was US$7.3 billion, a net increase of US$916.6 million compared to the US$6.4 billion received in the same period of 2019, or a 14.3% jump.

It highlighted that during 2019 the country received US$7.08 billion in remittances, which means that that sector of the economy will close 2020 with positive numbers.