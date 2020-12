Santo Domingo.- The Central Bank of the Dominican Republic on Monday said consumer prices climbed 0.60% in November compared to October 2020.

It said that year-on-year inflation, measured from November 2019 to November 2020, stood at 4.40%.

The Central Bank said that, based on the spliced series of the Consumer Price Index, accumulated inflation for the January-November period stood at 5.05% and the interannual at 5.26%.