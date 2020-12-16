Foreign investment could close 2020 with US$2.6B+

Santo Domingo.- ProDominicana director, Biviana Riveiro, on Tue. said that despite the negative impact of the pandemic in the first months of the year, direct foreign investment could close 2020 with figures exceeding US$2.6 billion, which she attributes to the good pace of Dominican Republic’s economic recovery.

The executive of the former Export and Investment Center (CEI-RD), now ProDominicana, said there’s been a strong economic recovery in recent months. “The country will end this year with a higher-than-average amount of the last decade in terms of investment.”

Riveiro highlighted investments in the real estate sector, noting the number of tourism and industrial projects that President Luis Abinader has inaugurated in recent months, which she attributes to the “positive signals that foreign investors receive about the Dominican Republic.”

The official spoke to launch the “New 2021 Training Plan,” which will have a blended and virtual modality with the aim that the training given by the Foreign Trade Center can reach the different export sectors and companies interested in exporting.

Legal Security

When asked whether the prosecution of govt. corruption could affect the country’s image, Riveiro indicated that legal security