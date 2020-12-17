Approved loans: US$250M for transport; 6.9M euros for drinking water

Santo Domingo .- The senate approved two loan contracts on Tuesday, one of US$250 million for transport mobility and road safety and another for more than six million euros for the construction of the drinking water system in suburban areas of Santo Domingo province.

The loan for US$250 million will support mobility, land transportation and road safety in the country. It was signed between the Dominican Republic and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

6.9 million Euros

The second loan contract was signed between the Spanish Water Treatment Society (Seta) and the Santo Domingo Aqueduct and Sewerage Corporation (Caasd), for 6.9 million euros.