Venezuela-Dominican aviation tit-for-tat

Santo Domingo.- The Civil Aviation Board (JAC) on Wed. ordered the suspension of all air operations between the Dominican Republic and Venezuela. The provision is contained in Resolution 146-2020 of December 15.

The measure comes two days after Caracas suspended Dominican flights alleging Covid concerns.

The document says the restriction will not affect aircraft in a state of emergency, cargo and mail flights, humanitarian, Medevac (air ambulance), repatriation, United Nations, technical stops and overflights of general and commercial aviation.

Said aircraft must have a prior authorization from the Dominican aeronautical authorities, except those in a state of emergency and general and commercial aviation overflights.

“The measure will remain in effect until the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela decides to lift the restriction established for the country.”