Dominican public debt could soar to 68.1% of GDP

Santo Domingo.- The Central Bank of the Dominican Republic on Thur. said the level of public debt could close this year at around 68.1% of GDP.

“Currently, the COVID-19 crisis has resulted in a drop in economic activity – estimated with the MEAI (Monthly Economic Activity Index) January-October at -7.7% year-on-year – which, together with the fiscal measures implemented to support companies, households, and workers, have implied budgetary additions that could put the Dominican debt level around 68.1% of GDP at the end of 2020,” it said.

The figures are in a document “Pandemic, economic reactivation and debt sustainability, “published Thursday.

At the end of last year, the level of consolidated public debt was 50.5% of GDP, according to official data.