Interagency pact bolsters recycling culture

Santo Domingo.- The Industry and Commerce Ministry (MICM, the Association of Industries of the Dominican Republic (AIRD) and Nueva Vida para los Residuos (Nuvi) on Thur. signed an agreement to install a NUVI point in the Ministry facilities, to reduce and make the most of the amount of post-consumer waste generated at ministry facilities.

“The Nuvi point will allow the collection of PET plastic bottles that are consumed in the MICM to be incorporated into the circular economy process promoted by NUVI and whose final purpose is to reduce the importation of raw materials, and reduce the negative impact of plastic on the environment.”

In a statement the MICM said measure will reduce the carbon footprint of each of the collaborators and contribute to a greater social awareness about caring for the environment.

The agreement was signed by Minister Víctor Bisonó; Celso Juan Marranzini, president of AIRD, and Circe Almánzar, president of Nuvi, who reaffirmed their intention to work together to promote the culture of recycling.