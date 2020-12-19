Almost all fuel prices rise in the Dominican Republic

Regular diesel will be sold at RD $ 164.70 per gallon after rising by RD $ 2.90 per gallon.

The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and Mipymes (MICM) informed that the increase in the price of reference crude oil in the United States, impacted by the start of the massive vaccinations against Covid-19, has maintained the behavior of fuels on the rise in the Dominican Republic.

Due to this dynamism, the average of the oil barrel for the week that concludes was placed 1.40 dollars above the previous week, equivalent to 3.06%, with its consequent impact on distillates’ prices in the local market.

Therefore, for the week of December 19-25, regular gasoline will be sold at RD$200.90 and premium gasoline at RD$213.70, for an increase of RD$1.90 and RD$2.20 per gallon, respectively; while regular diesel will rise by RD$2.90 to trade at RD$164.70, and Optimum at RD$176.00, rising RD$2.20 per gallon.

Finally, liquefied gas will be dispensed at 119.70, increasing 0.90 pesos per gallon. Natural gas maintains its price of 28.97 per cubic meter.

Gasoil Óptimo will sell for RD$176.00 per gallon and will increase by RD$2.20 per gallon.

Avtur will sell for RD$125.40 per gallon and will increase by RD$1.90 per gallon.

Kerosene will be sold at RD$150.50 per gallon and will increase RD$2.00 per gallon.

Fuel oil #6 will sell for RD$108.90 per gallon and increase by RD$0.80 per gallon.

Fuel Oil 1%S will be sold at RD$123.20 per gallon and increase RD$1.00 per gallon.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) will sell for RD$119.70/gal: up RD$0.90 per gallon.

Natural Gas RD$28.97 per cubic meter, maintains its price.