David Collado affirms the increase in tourist arrivals continues

La Altagracia. The Minister of Tourism, David Collado, affirmed that the numbers in tourists’ arrival continue to increase, after ensuring that health protocols are his priority to guarantee the health and well-being of visitors and servers.

“The rigorous application of health protocols is our priority, we cannot go back,” said Minister Collado, leading the act of reopening the Paradisus Palma Real hotel in Bávaro.

He expressed that he will continue working shoulder to shoulder with the private sector until the total recovery of tourism is reached, which generates some 500 thousand direct jobs.

“We are going to come back stronger,” said the official, while noting that he sees the reopening of hotels as a human issue because of what it represents for the economy.

Santiago Rivera, Area Managing Director of Meliá Hotels International in the Dominican Republic, highlighted some new benefits of the complex, including the recent renovation of its different bedroom categories, the implementation of electronic locks in the rooms, and access through bracelets.

The opening of two new a la carte restaurants, SAL. and Tokimeku, complement the careful selection of contemporary cuisine offered by Paradisus Palma Real.

“We have also renewed the luxury attribute The Reserve, a premium service from the Paradisus brand; We follow all national and international security protocols through the Stay Safe with Meliá program, audited by Bureau Veritas and, besides, we will offer a complete Christmas and New Year’s program, guaranteeing all security measures for the enjoyment of all our visitors,” Highlighted Rivera.

Paradisus Palma Real offers 687 luxurious rooms, including 220 The Reserve Suites and two extraordinary Presidential Suites facing the sea; 11 restaurants, a complete program of activities and entertainment for children and adults, Golf and Yhi Spa, providing guests with an elevated luxury vacation experience.