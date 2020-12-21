Manufacturing activity declines in November

Santo Domingo.- The Monthly Index of Manufacturing Activity (IMAM) of Dominican Republic’s Industries Association (AIRD) decreased in November in relation to October, from 69.0 to 50.0.

The indicator is a portrait of the manufacturing activity for one month in relation to the previous one and that decreases for the first time after rising two consecutive months in relation to its previous reference month.

“When the IMAM is below the 50-point threshold, it reflects that the economic conditions and prospects of the manufacturing sector are considered unfavorable. By standing at 50.0 in November, its behavior is located as neutral in relation to the month of October 2020,” indicates a statement from the AIRD.