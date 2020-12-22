Dominican Govt. saved US$281.0M in 4Q

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Government has saved RD$16.3 billion (US$281.0 million) in the quarter from September to December 2020 compared to the same period last year, according to figures from the General Budget Office.281.0

One of the sections that has had the greatest savings is that of the organization of events, festivities and entertainment activities, when in 2019 RD$884.9 million were spent and in 2020 about 199 million.

From this item comes the RD$103 million allocated to hiring artists by the Cabinet of Social Policies.

In general the Government had savings in at least 18 important items of its expenses, meaning a saving of 60% of the money allocated in 2019.

Another of the lines with the greatest savings is advertising and propaganda, which went from 2.65 billion pesos to 806.9 million so far in the last quarter of 2020.