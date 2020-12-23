Traffic Authority bars heavy vehicles starting today

Santo Domingo.- The Land Transport Authority (Intrant) on Wed. recalled that starting today. at 12 noon the circulation of heavy vehicles will be prohibited as part of the Christmas operation “Commitment for Life 2020-2021” that takes effect today.

The restriction will be until Mon. 28 at 6am and in the second phase, it will start Wed., December 30, 2020, starting at 12noon, until Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 6am.

The traffic regulator also indicated that only authorized vehicles that transport fuels, water, milk, hogs, chickens, toys, medicines, hospital equipment and services and perishable food may circulate.