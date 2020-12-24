Dominican Republic capital in daily gridlock

Santo Domingo.- From the beginning and until the end of the day, the gridlock doesn’t give. There is no rush hour anymore, since they all are. In the capital there is always a traffic jam.

Movement limitations due to Covid-19, the payment of the thirteenth salary, the expenses incurred for the Christmas festivities and the travel to the interior of the country, have further increased this reality that drivers have to face daily.

Motorbikes routinely violate the pedestrian crossing before the traffic cops’ gaze.

“It drives me to believe that walking on foot, I can move faster than in my car,” said yesterday the motorist Leonardo Castro.