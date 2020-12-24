InterEnergy Group issues a US$262.7M green bond

Santo Domingo.- InterEnergy Group, a provider of energy solutions with a presence in the Dominican Republic, Panama, Jamaica and Chile, announced the issuance of green bonds for a nominal value of US$262.7 million.

The international bond issue, which matures in 2038, is the first placement of green bonds by a company in the private sector of Central America and the Caribbean.

In the course of the operation, offers were received for an approximate value of US$535 million, which represents double the value.