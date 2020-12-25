Prices of all fuels rise, except natural gas

Santo Domingo – The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and Mipymes (MICM) ordered increases in the prices of all fuels, except natural gas.

In effect, for the week of December 26 to January 1, 2021, Premium Gasoline will be sold at RD$217.20 per gallon up RD$3.50 per gallon and Regular Gasoline will be sold at RD$203.90 per gallon up RD$3.00 per gallon.

Regular gasoline will sell for RD$167.80 per gallon up by RD$3.10 per gallon and Optimum gasoline will sell for RD$178.50 per gallon at an increase of RD$2.50 per gallon.

Avtur will sell for RD$128.40 per gallon and increases RD$3.00 per gallon and Kerosene will sell for RD$153.00 up by RD$2.50 per gallon.

Fuel oil #6 will be sold at RD$111.00 per gallon up RD$2.10 per gallon and Fuel oil 1%S will be sold at RD$125.50 per gallon up RD$2.30 per gallon.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) will sell for RD$122.70/gal: up RD$3.00 per gallon, while Natural Gas RD$28.97 per cubic meter, maintains its price.

The average exchange rate is RD$58.26 to one US dollar according to a survey conducted by the Central Bank.