Bar and restaurant sector demands financial aid from the Government

Santo Domingo.– The National Federation of Bars and Restaurants (Fenabayre) demanded that the Dominican State apply an economic aid package to the sector including tax exemption.

According to a note sent to the media, the businessmen and employers ask the exemption to be applied to the electricity bill, as ordered by the Tourism Ministry, because, according to them, it is not being enforced.

“With the new measures announced today, without any kind of incentive or support from the State, the bar and restaurant sector will go bankrupt,” they said in the statement.

One of the measures released today by the Health Cabinet states that bars, restaurants and colmadones will not be able to receive customers who consume in their facilities from Friday 1 to Sunday 10 January 2021.

Last weekend, several videos showed hundreds of people sharing and drinking alcoholic beverages in different parts of the country in clear violation of the curfew and the rules of social distancing established by the Government.