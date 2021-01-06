Wage hike push collides with pandemic reality

Santo Domingo.- The workers, like the different sectors in the Dominican Republic, had great challenges during 2020 caused by the pandemic. The shutdown of economic activities led companies to request the layoff of workers and the Government to design programs to avoid the massive terminations of employees.

The trade unions foresee that unemployment can go up to 16% due to dismissal or suspension in formal jobs and informal workers who are semi-paralyzed.

That context is joined by another situation.

To 2021, one more ingredient is added for the working class, mainly for the non-sectorized private sector, which, at the end of June, have to engage in negotiations to define a new minimum wage for non-sectorized private sector workers.