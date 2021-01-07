Dominican retailers get US$843.3M in new loans

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican financial system granted new loans to the retail sector for RD$50.6 billion (US$843.3 million) between March and last November, months of incidence of the pandemic, or double compared to the same period of 2019.

New commercial loans increased by RD$27.0 billion in those months, compared to the RD$23.6 billion that the sector received in loans in 2019, according to the statistics of the Banks Superintendence (SIB).

At the end of November, commercial loans from the financial system totaled RD $ 723,143.3 million, higher than the RD $ 672,546 million registered last March.